Xi Jinping willing to work with Kim Jong Un for regional and global peace: KCNA

Chinese President Xi Jinping in a letter to his North Korean counterpart has expressed willingness for both countries to work together for regional and global peace, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The message from Xi comes in the backdrop of Pyongyang launching missiles left, right and centre. Last week, North launched an intercontinental ballistic missile with Japan describing it as one of the most powerful tests yet.

Moreover, a day after the launch, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country will respond to continued threats by using nuclear weapons.

“Kim Jong-un solemnly declared that if the enemies continue to pose threats...our party and government will resolutely react to nukes with nuclear weapons and to total confrontation with all-out confrontation,” reported KCNA.

However, what makes Xi's statement more interesting is the fact that it comes after the G20 summit where US President Joe Biden told his Chinese counterpart to rein in North Korea.

Biden reportedly told Xi that the US would do what it needs to do to defend itself and its allies South Korea and Japan, hinting at North Korean aggression in the wake of indiscriminate missile launches.

"We would have to take certain actions that would be more defensive on our behalf... to send a clear message to North Korea. We are going to defend our allies, as well as American soil and American capacity," said Biden.

Ever since Xi cemented his position as the party general secretary for the next five years at the end of the 20th CPC Congress, the ties between the two leaders have somewhat blossomed.

It was Kim who first congratulated Xi for his extended tenure while the latter wrote back a letter expressing willingness to strengthen the relationship between China and North Korea,

