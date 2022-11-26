Jennifer Lopez announces first album in 8 years, brings follow-up of 'This is Me' after 2 decades

To mark the 20th anniversary of her 2002 album 'This is Me', Jennifer Lopez, on Friday, announced her first album in eight years, which she recently wrote and produced. Her upcoming album is titled 'This is Me... Now' and marks the follow-up of her 2002 album.

The 53-year-old singer, who has deleted all of her posts from her Instagram handle, shared a teaser clip on the social media platform and revealed a list of songs that will be featured in the upcoming album.

Dressed in a pink top and hat, she also recreated her 2002 record's cover of herself before turning into her current older self, all while saying "This is me then ... this is me now".

Her caption read, "This is Me … Now ....... 1. This Is Me … Now 2. To Be Yours 3. Mad in Love 4. Can’t Get Enough 5. Rebound 6. not. going. anywhere. 7. Dear Ben pt. ll 8. Hummingbird 9. Hearts and Flowers 10. Broken Like Me 11. This Time Around 12. Midnight Trip to Vegas 13. Greatest Love Story Never Told #ThisIsMeNow #ThisIsMeThenAndNow #20yearsofTHISISMETHEN #HappyAnniversary #ThisIsMeThen. (sic)"

The 2002 album featured hit songs like 'Jenny from the Block' and 'All I Have'. Most of her tracks were inspired by her relationship at the time with actor Ben Affleck. The couple got engaged around the time but they called off their wedding in 2003 and split up. Fast forward to 2022, she is happily married to Ben and the two are having the time of their lives.

JLo's new music project will reportedly chronicle the emotional, psychological and spiritual journey that she has taken over the last twenty years. With a lineup of songs about her life and experiences, the album is billed as being an emotionally raw and honest project from the American singer.

In addition, the autobiographical stories shared in the album will lead to the release of other very personal projects that she has scheduled for 2023.

"This album is a philosophy, a reflection, a zeitgeist moment. It’s about hope, faith and true love never dying," reads a press statement.