Morning news brief: US bans Chinese telecoms, shelling kills 15 in Kherson, says Ukraine, and more

The US Federal Communications Commission on Friday announced all telecommunication equipment produced by Chinese companies Huawei Technologies and the ZTE Corporation was banned from being sold on US soil. The regulator said the two companies posed an 'unacceptable' security risk and that the decision was aimed at protecting the American public.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 25 that in the aftermath of strikes on energy infrastructure, over six million households in the country had been affected by power cuts. Additionally, an official claimed that Russian shelling on the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson killed at least 15 civilians on Friday.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday defended the decision to use 'emergency powers' to cull the truckers' "Freedom Convoy" demonstrations earlier this year which shook the country and his government.

Brazilian authorities said that at least three people were killed and several were injured in a shooting incident on Friday (November 25) when a gunman opened fire on two schools in the southeastern part of the nation.