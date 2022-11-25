‘Play Asia Cup in Pakistan else...’- PCB chief Ramiz Raja issues warning to BCCI

Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief Ramiz Raja has issued an outright warning to BCCI. The former World Cup winner, on a recent chat on Urdu News, said if the BCCI won’t allow its players to travel to Pakistan next year for the Asia Cup then Pakistan will also not travel to India for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

Since the time the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) granted Pakistan the rights to host the 2023 Asia Cup, there have been numerous speculations going around in regard to India opting to not travel to Pakistan for security reasons. However, as of now neither the board nor anyone closely associated with the board has commented on the matter.

But just going by the speculations that the event will not go ahead in Pakistan as planned, the PCB chief commented on the matter. He rather issued a warning to BCCI claiming Pakistan will stick to its stance of boycotting the 50-over World Cup in India next year if what he or the board fear happens.

Ramiz Raja even said if Pakistan doesn’t travel to India for the 50-over World Cup, who will watch the mega tournament?

“If Pakistan doesn't take part in the World Cup scheduled in India next year, who will watch it? We have a clear stand: If the Indian team comes here then we will go for the World Cup. If they don't come then they can play the World Cup without us," Raja has told Urdu News.

The board chief further said the PCB will continue to adopt an aggressive approach, adding Pakistan’s improved performance recently is speaking for them now.

"We will adopt an aggressive approach. Our team is showing performance. I've always said we need to improve the economy of Pakistan cricket, and that can only happen when we perform well. In the 2021 T20 World Cup, we beat India. We beat India in the T20 Asia Cup. In one year, the Pakistan cricket team defeated a billion-dollar economy team twice."