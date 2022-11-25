'I was led by the Satan': Death note of Chesapeake Walmart shooter in Virginia

The Walmart worker who shot and killed six co-workers in Virginia left behind a "death note" on his phone that asked for an apology for what he was about to do while alleging that he was harrassed by "idiots with low intelligence and a lack of wisdom".

He said that he was led by the Satan. The note was redacted slightly to eliminate names of specific people he mentioned.

“Sorry everyone but I did not plan this I promise things just fell in place like I was led by the Satan,” Andre Bing wrote on a note that was left on his phone, Chesapeake Police said Friday.

Police also said the gun, a 9 mm handgun, was legally purchased on the morning of the shooting and that Bing had no criminal record.

He wrote, “My only wish would have been to start over from scratch and that my parents would have paid closer attention to my social deficit.” Bing died at the scene reportedly by a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Bing's colleagues who survived the shooting told media-persons that he was difficult and known for being hostile with employees. One survivor said Bing seemed to target people and fired at some victims after they were already hit.

“The way he was acting — he was going hunting," Jessica Wilczewski told The Associated Press on Thursday. "The way he was looking at people’s faces and the way he did what he did, he was picking people out.”

She said she observed him shoot at people who were already on the ground.

“What I do know is that he made sure who he wanted dead, was dead,” she said. “He went back and shot dead bodies that were already dead. To make sure.”

Bing's death note had 11 paragraphs, with references to non-traditional cancer treatments and songwriting. He makes a comparison with serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, saying “I would have never killed anyone who entered my home.”

And he longs for a wife but says he didn't deserve one.

“I was actually one of the most loving people in the world if you would get to know me,” he wrote.

Gun violence occurs at an alarming rate in the United States, where more than 600 mass shootings have occurred so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive website.