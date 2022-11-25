Top 10 world news: China's iPhone plant unrest, Neymar's ankle injury, Twitter's new verified checks, and more

After mass protests at the Foxconn iPhone factory in China's Zhengzhou, over 20,000 employees, mostly new hires, left the plant on Friday. Meanwhile, Brazil suffered a huge blow ahead of their second FIFA world cup match against Switzerland in Qatar, as star forward Neymar got ruled out of the match due to an ankle injury. Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Friday that the company will tentatively launch the "verified" feature next week.

Click on the headlines to read more:

Following mass protests at the Foxconn iPhone factory in Zhengzhou, over 20,000 employees, mostly new hires, have left, a Foxconn source told Reuters on Friday. Production at the plant had already been hit due to the Covid outbreak, and now the departures from the world's largest iPhone factory deal a fresh blow to the Taiwanese company.

Brazil suffered a huge blow ahead of their second FIFA World Cup 2022 match against Switzerland as their star forward Neymar is ruled out of the match due to an ankle injury, the doctors have confirmed. The winger suffered the injury during Brazil's first group game against Serbia on Thursday. The tackle on Neymar looked terrible itself while he walked away in tears during the fag end of the match.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet Friday that the company will tentatively launch the "verified" feature next week. Earlier this week, Musk had decided to hold off the relaunch of the "Blue Verified" badge until there is high confidence in stopping impersonation.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday appealed Europeans to stay united to severely limit price for Russian oil. "There is no split, there is no schism among Europeans and we have to preserve this. This is our mission number one this year," Zelensky said in an address via a live video link to a conference in Lithuania.

A report by a former judge against Australia’s former prime minister Scott Morrison proving that he held various ministries in secret has caused a furore in the country, with fervent calls being made to implement new laws to increase transparency. In the investigation, it was found that Morrison had various portfolios in secret in the two years before he lost power in May. These were health, finance, treasury, home affairs and resources.

On Black Friday (25 November), dozens of Amazon employees went on strike and gathered in front of the warehouse in the Parisian suburbs, demanding pay raises and improved working conditions. It's part of a global effort to demand for higher compensation while criticising the online retailer on one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

An investigation has been opened into suspected illegal financing of French electoral campaigns in 2017 and 2022, the national financial prosecutors said Thursday. The probe targets President Emmanuel Macron’s winning election bids and the campaign's connection with contracts of the US consultancy company McKinsey, the Le Parisien newspaper said on Thursday.

Bollywood has truly come a long way. From stereotyping actors from north-east India in caricature roles and calling them 'chinki'(slang for Chinese) to now having them play pivotal characters in films, the transition has been truly heartening. In the second half of Amar Kaushik's latest 'Bhediya', Jobin (Paalin Kabak) has an outburst about how tired he is of the generalisation. 'Poora North East Shaolin Temple hai tumhare liye' (You consider the whole of North East as a Shaolin temple). The moment is poignant as it very accurately calls out the rest of India and its mindset about the north-east.

As part of its increased challenge to NASA's dominance in space exploration, China wants to establish its first base on the moon by 2028, followed by the landing of astronauts there in the years that follow. According to Caixin, the lunar base will probably be fueled by nuclear energy. The Chang'e 6, 7 and 8 missions would build the lander, hopper, orbiter, and rover that make up its basic configuration.