Chris Hemsworth teases 'Thor 5', says it'll have a different tone: 'It'd have to be drastically different'

Chris Hemsworth's latest turn as the God of Thunder Thor in 'Thor: Love and Thunder' divided critics, though it did collect a decent amount of money, particularly considering the pandemic-affected times. Directed by Taika Waititi, who returned from the third movie, 'Ragnarok', the film had Thor and Natalie Portman's Jane Foster, who becomes Mighty Thor and wields Mjolnir, pitted against Christian Bale's fearsome villain Gorr the God Butcher. But nearly everyone agreed that despite two Thors at the price of one, the film was a huge letdown from 2017's 'Thor: Ragnarok'. Wion's review of the film read, "Despite Waititi being given more control this time (I assume), this feels crafted in the traditional Marvel mould -- designed as per the good old formula that Kevin Feige et al has perfected over the last one and a half-decade. In other words, the film watches like your typical MCU movie."

We do not know whether there will be a fifth 'Thor' movie, but if there is, will it have the same comedic tone, which admittedly has aged poorly?

It appears Hemsworth thinks not. A drastic change of tone would not be new to MCU's Thor, for prior to 'Ragnarok', the superhero was sort of a jerk—somebody who was humourless and always angry at something or somebody. But 'Ragnarok' not only stripped him of his hammer and his father, but it also gave him the ability to laugh at himself.

While speaking at Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused Podcast, he claimed that he does not know whether he will return as Thor. “I don’t know if I’m even invited back,” he said. Then added, "But if I was, I think it would have to be a drastically different version in tone, everything, just for my own sanity. Thor lost his mind that last one. He’s got to figure it out now.”