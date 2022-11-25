FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch England vs USA?

England football team will be in action, on Saturday (November 26), in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar, as they take on USA in their second group stage match. After an impressive start versus the Iranian line-up, where the English side dominated from the word go and emerged on top by virtue of a 6-2 scoreline, Harry Kane & Co. will be eager to make it two wins in a row and make a strong statement ahead of the next round.

USA, on the other hand, won't be an easy opposition for the star-studded English line-up. They are coming into this game on the back of an impressive 1-1 stalemate versus Wales and, hence, can challenge England as well. In terms of head-to-head, England are way ahead with an 8-2 lead, with one draw. The fifth-ranked England will start as favourites but USA can spring a surprise. In the first week of the competition, fans have already witnessed two big upsets with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia and Japan beating Germany.

Will England maintain their dominance versus USA or will the latter pull off an upset? Here's everything you need to know about the clash:

When is the England vs USA match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The England vs USA face-off of the FIFA World Cup, from Group B, will be played at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The proceedings will start at 12:30 AM IST on Saturday (November 26).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?