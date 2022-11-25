FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Netherlands vs Ecuador?

After a thumping 2-0 win over Senegal in their opening match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, the Netherlands are back in action on Friday facing Ecuador at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha. Although they are facing each other for the first time on a World Cup stage, both the Netherlands and Ecuador have met twice in the past, during friendlies only, where the Netherlands won 1-0 the first time and drew 1-1 on the second occasion.

The Netherlands have a very potent squad and have kept a sheet in each of their last four World Cup games, their longest run ever in this competition. On the other hand, Ecuador has also kept a clean sheet in their last seven matches across all competitions, making this contest a mouth-watering one for the fans.

Ecuador, in their first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, defeated the hosts Qatar 2-0 – that saw Qatar becoming the first-ever home nation to lose the first match.

When is the Netherlands vs Ecuador match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Netherlands vs Ecuador match of the FIFA World Cup 2022, from Group A, will be held at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha.

What time will the match be live in India?

The match will start at 21:30 PM IST on Friday evening (November 25).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?