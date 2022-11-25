WWE: Is Randy Orton still out? Get the latest update on his injury

WWE veteran and 14-time world champion Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of SmackDown due to an injury. During the ‘Winner takes all’ match against the Usos, where Randy and Matt Riddle were paired to take on one part of The Bloodline, they not only lost the match but Riddle also lost his partner to an injury.

Going the earlier reports, the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was supposed to face Randy Orton at the SummerSlam. However, with Randy’s injury keeping him out for an extended period, Riddle got the chance to avenge his partner’s injury. Riddle then challenged Roman for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the June 18 edition of SmackDown but remained unsuccessful in his attempt.

Now as per the latest reports from PWInsider regarding the Viper, Randy was believed to be seeking medical assistance from neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons. Also, Orton was earlier spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on November 14 - a city closely associated with procedure and recovery for injured WWE superstars over the years.

On November 15th, Kim Orton - Randy’s Orton wife even posted a photo with the Apex Predator on Twitter on their wedding anniversary that showed Orton sitting on the hospital bed. Looking at his current situation it looks unlikely that Randy will return any time soon.

However, the earliest we can expect him to come back is around the Royal Rumble, scheduled to take place at January end of next year.