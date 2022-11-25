Oscar winning director Guillermo del Toro hails 'Avatar: The Way of Water', calls it staggering
'Avatar: The Way of Water' is set to open in theatres on December 16.
James Cameron's 'Avatar: The Way of Water' is one of the most anticipated movies of the year. After a long wait of thirteen years, die-hard fans will visit the world of Pandora, but before the release in December, the makers are keeping the fans on edge with every small release. However, a month before its big release, Oscar-winning director Guillermo del Toro watched the film and shared his review.
Recently, the producer of the film Jon Landau penned a gratitude note for the team after the final work on 'Avatar: The Way of Water' finally came to an end. "Congratulations to the entire Avatar: The Way of Water family." Yesterday we completed our final mix and picture mastering, and I snapped this picture of our post-finishing team. I am thankful to every one of you for your contributions to the film. ''
Reacting to Jon's Tweet, Academy Award-winning director Del Toro hailed the work that has been put into the mega-budget film.
Calling the film a staggering achievement, the director wrote, "A staggering achievement, Avatar: The Last Airbender is chokeful of majestic vistas and emotions on an epic, epic scale." A master at the peak of his powers...
A staggering achievement- AVATAR TWOW is chokefull of majestic Vistas and emotions at an epic, epic scale. A master at thepeak of his powers… https://t.co/tG6I16JlhM— Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) November 24, 2022
Del Toro is well-known for his films like 'Nightmare Alley,' 'The Shape of Water,' and most recently 'Pinocchio.'
The forthcoming film is set a decade after the events of 'Avatar' and will revolve around the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri, and their children) and the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive, and the tragedies they endure. The new sequel introduces us to a new tribe of the Na'vi, the blue-hued race that Jake and Neytiri belong to as well.
Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaa, Stephen Lang, Joel David Moore, CCH Pounder, Giovanni Ribisi, Dileep Rao, and Matt Gerald are reprising their roles from the first, apart from Sigourney Weaver, who is part of the sequel but is portraying a different role.
Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Jemaine Clement, Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Cowell, Oona Chaplin, CJ Jones, and Vin Diesel are the new additions.
