FIFA World Cup: Amid strict rules rainbow-bucket hats, flags allowed in Wales-Iran game

Amid strict rules and regulations by the Qatari authorities and FIFA around rainbow-related accessories, the Football Association of Wales (FAW) confirmed the fans will be allowed to carry Rainbow bucket hats and flags during their team's match against Iran at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium on Friday. The hats that represent the ‘Rainbow Wall’ – the supporters’ group for Wales’ fans who are also members of the LGBTQ community – were created in partnership with the FAW.

In Qatar, a conservative Muslim country where same-sex relationships are illegal, this step seems to be a welcoming one.

Meanwhile, a day after their World Cup opener against the USA that ended in a 1-1 draw, the FAW did say it would contact FIFA after their fans were asked to remove the bucket hats before entering the stadium.

"In response to the FAW, FIFA has confirmed that fans with Rainbow Wall bucket hats and rainbow flags will be allowed entry to the stadium for @Cymru's match against Iran on Friday," FAW said in a tweet.

"All World Cup venues have been contacted and instructed to follow the agreed rules and regulations."

Earlier also seven European countries were believed to be threatened and even blackmailed by FIFA for daring to don the OneLove armbands during their World Cup games. Not only this, but a US journalist also said he was briefly detained while he tried entering the stadium wearing a rainbow shirt.