FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Qatar vs Senegal?

Qatar national football team will once again be in action on Friday (November 25) as the home side will play their second game in the FIFA World Cup 2022 where they lock horns with Senegal. The home fans will be backing their national players and hope for their team to get off the mark with full points in the ongoing edition in the Middle East.

Qatar began their campaign on the opening day with a 0-2 loss at the hands of Ecuador. On the other hand, the African team also were defeated by the same margin versus the Netherlands in their tournament opener. Thus, the match is extremely crucial for both sides if they wish to progress ahead into the mega event.

For the home side, it will be a tough ask to beat Senegal as the latter defended well and ensured a 0-0 scoreline versus the Dutch line-up before conceding two goals in the last few minutes of the regulation time. Meanwhile, Qataris had to struggle for ball possession in their first encounter. Hence, Senegal will be confident of upsetting the hosts and getting a win under their belt.

When is the Qatar vs Senegal match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Qatar vs Senegal face-off of the FIFA World Cup, from Group A, will be held at the Al Thumama Stadium in Al Thumama.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The proceedings will start at 18:30 PM IST on Friday evening (November 25).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?