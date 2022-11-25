Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022: Wales vs. Iran match predictions, preview and lineup
Story highlights
Wales and Iran know that a win in their Group B match on Friday might be the gamechanger if they want to advance to the World Cup knockout rounds. Wales looked destined for a defeat but it came from back and ended the match in a 1-1 draw against the USA. It was after Iran had lost 6-2 to England on Monday. Check match predictions, preview and predicted lineup
Wales and the USA knew they couldn't afford to lose their respective games in Al Rayyan after England destroyed Iran. Wales was lucky to still be in the game at the end of the first half since neither team really played as though they were content with a point. The Dragons wasted a couple of opportunities in the second half until Gareth Bale converted a penalty kick to record his first World Cup goal.
Wales form
Wales' star player wasn't at his best, but his assured 12-yard shot has put Wales in a position where, if they can beat Iran, they will control their own destiny. Robert Page's team has now gone six games without a victory and has only won once in nine games. Joe Allen's fitness was the sole question mark for Wales going into the tournament, but after taking a knock in the opening game, eyes will now be on Ethan Ampadu.
Iran form
Iran, on the other hand, should remain positive and give their all against Wales since a victory today would significantly increase Iran's prospects of making it through to the Round of 16 (if England defeats USA in the other Group B match). Despite having qualified for the last two World Cups, Iran has never made it past the group stage.
Team news
Before this match, Page is struggling with a variety of selection decisions, including whether to start Kieffer Moore following his impact against the USA. Harry Wilson may also be in line to move to the bench for substitutes, so Page may want to control fitness levels even if Daniel James would be the favourite to withdraw. Ethan Ampadu's ankle ailment will be closely watched, and Joe Morrell will step in if necessary. Joe Allen, who hasn't played since September because of an injury, is also back in the mix. Due to concussion regulations following Alireza Beiranvand's head injury against England, Iran will be obliged to swap goalies.
Wales predicted lineup: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ramsey, Ampadu, Williams; James, Bale; Moore
Iran predicted lineup: H. Hosseini; Moharrami, Pouraliganji, Cheshmi, M. Hosseini, Mohammadi; Jahanbakhsh, Noorollahi, Karimi, Gholizadeh; Taremi
Wales and Iran kickoff date, time and place
Wales and Iran will come for a faceoff on Friday at Ahmed bin Ali Stadium at 3:30 PM IST. Wales will play England on Tuesday, November 29, in their last Group B encounter at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, while Iran will play the United States in the Al Thumama Stadium at the same time as England-Wales.