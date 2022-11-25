Tesla's full self-driving Beta software available to customers in North America, says Musk

Billionaire entrpreneur and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday (November 25) that the company's full self-driving Beta software is now available to evryone in North America. The carmaker is awaiting regulatory approval for its cars to be driven without human oversight.

"Tesla Full Self-Driving Beta is now available to anyone in North America who requests it from the car screen, assuming you have bought this option," Musk tweeted.

Congrats to Tesla Autopilot/AI team on achieving a major milestone! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 24, 2022

Musk said last month that Tesla's advanced driver assistant software would not gain regulatory approval in 2022.

Musk hopes to provide an update to Full Self Driving (FSD) in 2023 to show regulators that the technology is much safer than the average human driver.

Tesla's full self-driving software add-on costs USD 15000. The FSD enables the cars to change lanes and park autonomously.

That complements its standard "Autopilot" feature, which enables cars to steer, accelerate and brake within their lanes without driver intervention.

Tesla, which has been criticized for testing its unfinished tech on public roads, is also under investigation by the US Department of Justice over claims that the company's electric vehicles can drive themselves, Reuters reported in October.

