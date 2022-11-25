WATCH: Osman Bukari replicates Cristiano Ronaldo's goal celebration in Portugal vs Ghana tie, latter reacts

Portugal opened their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022, in Qatar, on Thursday evening (November 24). Cristiano Ronaldo was in action on the fifth day of the mega event and saw his side edge past a competitive Ghana line-up, 3-2, to pick up full points from their Group H encounter. The match had plenty of ebbs and flows before the former Euro champions ended on top.

In the game, Ronaldo entered an elite list of footballers to have featured in as many as five separate World Cups. Moreover, he scored in the 65th minute, to create history by becoming the first-ever player in FIFA WC to score in five editions of the mega event. From Ghana, Andre Ayew and Osman Bukari struck once each but the latter made heads turn by replicating Ronaldo's iconic goal celebration. In addition, Ronaldo reacted to Bukari's celebration. Here's the video:

Ghana player did the suiiiii in front of Ronaldo 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/sDXrqSMhcG — IZizuo (@dezizuoo) November 24, 2022 ×

Portugal scored the first goal whereas Ghana equalised soon but Joao Felix and Rafael Leao struck at the 78th and 80th minute, respectively, to take the Portuguese ahead, 2-1, before Bukari's goal levelled the scores once again in the 89th minute. However, there was no further strike from Ghana as Ronaldo & Co. managed to win the intense clash and kickoff their campaign with full points.