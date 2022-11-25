Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh declare public holiday on 28 November to mark Guru Teg Bahadur Shaheedi Diwas

As per the reports, the Yogi Adityanath-led UP government and the Chandigarh administration have announced a public holiday on 28 November to commemorate the martyrdom of the Sikh guru, Guru Teg Bahadur.

Guru Tegh Bahadur was the ninth Sikh Guru among the ten Sikh Gurus in Sikhism. He gave his life to protect religion as well as human values, ideals, and principles. He distinguished himself from a young age for his qualities of sacrifice and valour. According to PIB, he was executed on the orders of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb for advocating for the religious freedom of Kashmiri Pandits. Because of his supreme sacrifice, he is known as Hind Ki Chaddar.