Aaftab Amin Poonawala's polygraph examination was reportedly continued today where he made several revelations. The polygraph test was allegedly postponed after Aaftab complained of having a fever on Thursday. According to a TV report, during his polygraph examination, Aaftaab allegedly acknowledged to have seen the first part of the Bollywood film Drishyam. A group of specialists will now decide when the narco test on Poonawala, who is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in a gruesome manner, will be conducted.

One of Shraddha Walkar's friend reportedly revealed on Thursday that Aaftab Poonawala used to burn Shraddha with cigarettes, but Walkar refrained from calling the police because she wanted to give him another opportunity. A police official as reported by PTI news agency said that a team from the Delhi police, who are looking into the murder of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly searched the Bhayander Creek near Mumbai for a cell phone. According to him, the personnel from the Mira-Bhayandar-Vasai-Virar Police assisted in the search.

Himanta Biswa Sarma, the chief minister of the Indian state of Assam, said on Thursday that the Mehrauli murder had "elements of love jihad" and that, in addition to roads and power, security of daughters is a poll issue, reported PTI.

Furthermore, five knives reportedly used by Aaftab Poonawala to cut up the body of his live-in partner were allegedly recovered by Delhi Police. Shraddha, 27, was allegedly murdered by Aaftab Poonawala and according to reports, he allegedly dispersed more than 30 parts of her body across the city. The horrifying incident reportedly happened in May, but only lately has it come to light.

