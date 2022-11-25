LIVE TV

World

South Asia

India

Sports

FOLLOW US ON:


Anupam Kher is ready to direct: Once I write the script, I'll start by the end of this year or next

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 25, 2022, 12:00 PM IST

The issues raised included costs, the spending of money by FTII, and the hiring of contractual -- as opposed to permanent -- workers.

Follow Us

Story highlights

Anupam Kher had last directed 20 years ago.

Boasting of a successful career graph, Indian actor Anupam Kher is now ready to don the hat of a director. With several hit films to his credit, the seasoned actor wants to switch for a project to the other side of the camera after a gap of 20 years. 

Speaking to Variety about this at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), Anupam Kher said, “I would love to direct. After a long time, a story has come to me. My niece is autistic and I have a story about a grandfather and his autistic granddaughter who live together. I have a rough structure already. Once I write the script, I may start by the end of this year or next year.”

Anupam Kher had last directed in the year 2002, for film ‘Om Jai Jagdish’. This was also his directing debut.

Meanwhile, Anupam has Tamil horror ‘ Connect’ in December in which he plays a priest conducting an exorcism via Zoom. He has also produced and acted in Gajendra Ahire’s ‘Signature’. He has ‘IB71’, directed by Sankalp Reddy, Satish Kaushik’s ‘Kaagaz 2 ', Kangana Ranaut’s ‘Emergency’ and a web series by Neeraj Pandey.

He’s also on board to start shooting Canadian filmmaker Eisha Marjara’s ‘Calorie’. It is an inter-generational story of three women whose past lives collide during an emotionally-packed summer trip to India.

RELATED

Taapsee Pannu's 'Baarish Aur Chowmein' to premiere on Indian TV on this date

Jeffrey Dean Morgan broke both his feet while filming 'The Walking Dead' Season 11

Vikram Gokhale's health showing 'steady improvement,' likely to be off ventilator support soon