Akshay Kumar reacts to Richa Chadha’s controversial Galwan tweet: Hurts to see this

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has caused an uproar on social media with her controversial comment on the 2020 Galwan clash, in which several Indian Army soldiers lost their lives. Earlier this week, Richa reacted to a tweet of Northern Army Commander Lt. General Upendra Dwivedi's statement that the Indian Army is ready to execute orders to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Sharing a statement of Lt. General Dwivedi on her handle, Richa tweeted, "Galwan says hi." Her three-word tweet sparked outrage among netizens, who deemed it as 'insensitive'.

Not only Akshay, but 'Special 26' actor KayKay Menon also shared his disappointment on the matter. "Our valiant men and women in uniform risk their lives to keep every citizen of our country safe and secure!"The very least we can do is hold love, respect, and gratitude in our hearts for such bravery!#JaiHind! वंदे मातरम!!🇮🇳🙏."



Richa's apologies on the matter



On Thursday, Chadha issued an apology for her tweet. Sharing a statement on her Twitter handle, the 'Fukrey' actress wrote: "Even though it was never my intention, if the three words that have sparked a controversy have offended or hurt anyone, I apologise and say that it would sadden me if my words, even unintentionally, have triggered this feeling in my brothers in the Fauj, of which my own Nanaji has been an illustrious member."As a Lt. Col., he took a bullet in the leg in the Indo-China War in the 1960s. My mamaji was a paratrooper. "It's in my blood."