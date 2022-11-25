Global Economy LIVE | Gautam Adani to invest $4 billion in petrochemical complex in Gujarat

Benchmark Brent oil edged lower on Thursday while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude held steady. It is near two-month lows as the level of a proposed G7 cap on the price of Russian oil raised doubts about how much it would limit supply. Brent crude futures were down 29 cents, or 0.3 per cent, to $85.12 a barrel by 15.15 p.m. ET (2015 GMT), while U.S. WTI crude futures rose two cents, to $77.96.