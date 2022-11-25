WATCH: Richarlison scores a stunning bicycle goal in maiden World Cup appearance as Brazil beat Serbia

Brazil opened their campaign in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition as they faced Serbia on Friday (November 25). The star-studded Brazil line-up, the most successful team in World Cup history, were made to work hard in the first half but twin goals from Richarlison secured them a 2-0 win over Serbia in Group G match at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

During the contest, Richarlison made heads turn with his two back-to-back strikes. The 25-year-old youngster, making his debut in the World Cup, left fans awestruck with a bicycle kick which gave Brazilians a 2-0 lead. Here's the video of the emphatic strike from Richarlison:

After the first half ended in a 0-0 stalemate, Brazil's attack came all-out in the second half with the likes of Vinicius Jr., Neymar Jr., Raphinha and Richarlison turning on the heat. While Richarlison got his team off the mark in the 62nd minute, he stunned one and all with his acrobatic effort as his bicycle kick took the Men in Yellow beyond their opposition's reach.

Richarlison's second was well set up by Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Jr. The latter's cross was controlled by the Spurs’ forward, who spun around and leapt to hit the nets with a splendid effort.