Adidas to launch probe into misconduct allegations against Kanye West

On Thursday, Adidas AG announced that the company is launching an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behaviour by Kanye West, based on an anonymous tip and a report. It was previously reported that the rapper played pornography in front of Adidas staff in meetings and had a discussion about porn in formal setups. He is also accused of showing an intimate photo of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during job interviews.

"It is currently not clear whether the accusations made in an anonymous letter are true," Adidas said in a statement. "However, we take these allegations very seriously and have taken the decision to launch an independent investigation of the matter immediately to address the allegations."

Adidas' former employees, who were involved with 'Yeezy', had previously released a letter alleging that Adidas executives were fully aware of Ye's behaviour but chose to turn a blind eye and turn off their moral compass.

According to a Rolling Stone report, which cited unnamed former staff, the rapper used intimidation tactics and mind games to control the employees and his actions were often directed towards women.

The report also featured excerpts from the open letter addressed to the shoe company by some former employees who were fed up with Ye's behaviour towards them. The open letter detailed recollections of West’s alleged behaviour with former staff members.

In the letter, the ex-Yeezy employees had also urged Adidas to address "the toxic and chaotic environment that Kanye West had created".

The latest expose by Rolling Stones also includes stories of the rapper belittling or bullying staffers.

Last month, Adidas terminated its lucrative tie-up with West after a series of anti-Semitic outbursts by the star. At the time, the company said his comments were "unacceptable, hateful and dangerous".

The sports outfitter took a heavy financial blow from the move, which it forecast would cut its 2022 net income in half.

In its latest statement released on Thursday, Adidas said it has been and continues to be "actively engaged in conversations with our employees about the events that lead to our decision to end the partnership. "They have our full support and as we're working through the details of the termination," the statement read.

Adidas began a review of its relationship with West after he appeared at a Paris fashion show wearing a shirt emblazoned with "White Lives Matter", a slogan created as a backlash to the Black Lives Matter movement.

Days later he was locked out of Twitter and Instagram over anti-Semitic threats.

Along with Beyonce, Stella McCartney and Pharrell Williams, West has been one of the top names used by Adidas to boost sales, especially online. But rights campaigners and entertainment world figures had heaped pressure on Adidas to stop working with the rapper.

US clothing company Gap and Paris-based fashion house Balenciaga have also recently ended tie-ups with West.

(With inputs from agencies)

