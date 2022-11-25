E. Jean Carroll files second case against Donald Trump, accuses him of battery and defamation

Former US President Donald Trump has been sued for defamation a second time. On Thursday former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll accused him of lying by denying that he had raped her 27 years back.

The writer has filed the complaint with a federal court in Manhattan under New York's Adult Survivors Act. The new rule gives victims of sexual assault a year to file a lawsuit against their alleged abusers, even if the incident took place in the past and the statute of limitations has run out. Survivors can sue their alleged abusers starting Thanksgiving Day (November 24th).

Reuters reports that in her complaint, Carroll has also charged Trump with battery in an alleged encounter at the Bergdorf Goodman store in Manhattan.

She claimed that Trump's battery left her with psychological damage, unable to maintain a romantic relationship, which she used as evidence for her battery claim.

This is Carroll's second defamation case against Trump, the first one was filed in 2019 after the billionaire initially denied the accusation.

Donald Trump has repeatedly denied raping Carroll or even knowing her back then. He dismissed the accusation saying "she's not my type". He also took to his social media platform 'Truth Social' and called the writer's claims lies and "hoax".

Both parties are awaiting the outcome of an appeals court case that will address Trump's claim that his remarks as president rendered him immune from Carroll's initial lawsuit.

Carroll's first complaint risks getting dismissed if judges decided that the United States government, which enjoys sovereign immunity from defamation charges, could be used in place of Trump as a defendant.

However, even if the dismissal were to happen it would not affect her latest complaint as having left the White House in January 2021, Trump is now a private citizen.

The first lawsuit is due to go to trial on February 6, 2023, before US District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan, but as per Reuters, this is likely to be postponed due to the appeals process.

(With inputs from agencies)

