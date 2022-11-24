'F**k Messi': Argentina, Mexico fans clash in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022 clash - WATCH

A group of Argentina and Mexico fans clashed with each other in Qatar on Wednesday night ahead of their much-anticipated meeting in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2022. The fans came to blows at the Al Bidda Park in Doha after the Mexicans came up with a derogatory chant for Lionel Messi.

In video footage that has gone viral on social media, Mexico fans can be heard chanting "f**k Messi" while fighting with a group of Argentina fans in Doha. The clash at Al Bidda Park, which is one of the fan zones for the ongoing World Cup in the country, also reportedly left some of the fans injured.

Watch video:

SE ARMA LA BATALLA CAMPAL MEXICANOS CONTRA ARGENTINOS

A unos cuantos días del partido de México vs Argentina 🇦🇷 los ánimos ya se comienzan a calentar... pic.twitter.com/bI8hwOPH6B — Omar Niño Noticias (@OmarNNoticias) November 23, 2022

Argentina recently suffered a shock 2-1 defeat against Saudi Arabia in their opening clash at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in what was one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history. The ugly fight scenes in Doha came just days after Argentina's loss and ahead of their meeting with Mexico in the competition.

Argentina were the better team in the initial few minutes of the game with Messi scoring a penalty to put them ahead 1-0. However, second-half goals from Salah Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari stunned Argentina as the two-time champions failed to recover and ended up suffering their first-ever defeat against Saudi Arabia in a World Cup game.

Argentina will be up against Mexico in their next group-stage clash. While they went down against Saudi Arabia, Mexico were held to a goalless draw by Poland in their opening encounter. It will be a must-win encounter for both teams as a defeat will push them to the brink of elimination.