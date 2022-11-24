Top 10 world news: Russia denies role in Kyiv's damages, Anwar Ibrahim becomes Malaysia PM and more

Russia on Thursday denied its role for damages in Kyiv, saying that the damage was done by foreign and Ukrainian" air defence missiles. Meanwhile, after last Sunday's inconclusive elections in Malaysia, long-time opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim became country's new Prime Minister. In India's neighbourhood, Lt General Asim Munir became the new Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan.

Click on the headlines to read more:

The Kremlin completely denied Russia’s involvement in the latest missile strikes on Ukrainian capital Kyiv and said that the damage was done by foreign and Ukrainian" air defence missiles. Several energy infrastructures came under attack on Wednesday as targeted missiles hit the capital of Ukraine.

Malaysia's opposition leader for two decades, Anwar Ibrahim, was named prime minister on Thursday. The days-long political impasse following inconclusive election results finally came to end after the royal palace intervened in the matter.

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday picked Lt General Asim Munir to be the new army chief. The appointment was eagerly awaited as it was happening in the backdrop of a purported tussle between outgoing Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa and former premier Imran Khan.

The European Union energy ministers were unable to agree on a cap on gas prices amid the ongoing energy crisis in Europe. Czech industry minister Jozef Sikela, whose country holds the current presidency of the EU, said on Thursday that the members will meet in December once again in an attempt to come up with a common price cap. However, AFP reported that a couple of measures were agreed upon during the meeting including joint gas purchases and a gradual shift to renewable energy sources.

An Algerian court condemned 49 individuals to death on Thursday for the lynching of a man who had been wrongly accused of igniting catastrophic forest fires in August of last year.

The Russian parliament has passed legislation regarding increased punishments for “LGBT propaganda” among all adults. According to AFP, the bill means that the “propaganda” will be completely banned and the people found guilty of breaching the rules will be fined up to $6,554.

The German national team staged a silent protest ahead of their clash against Japan in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. In a symbolic gesture of being silenced, German players decided to cover their mouths with their hands while posing for the team photo ahead of kick-off against Japan.

Quentin Tarantino has become the latest respected filmmaker to earn brickbats for his less-than-positive comments on movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or rather in this particular case, their impact on the theatrical business. While speaking to Tom Segura on his podcast, Tarantino, in his usual blunt manner, said, “I don’t love them. No, I don’t. I don’t hate them. But I don’t love them. I mean, look, I used to collect Marvel comics like crazy when I was a kid. There’s an aspect that if these movies were coming out when I was in my twenties, I would totally be f***ing happy and totally love them. [But] they wouldn’t be the only movies being made, they would be those movies amongst other movies. I’m almost 60 so I’m not quite as excited about them.”

Police in Mathura town of Uttar Pradesh in North India claimed that rats "ate" 581 kg of marijuana, which was confiscated and stored in the warehouses of Shergarh in Bareilly district of the state. The astonishingly bizarre claim was made after a special court – under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (1985) – asked Mathura Police to produce the marijuana recovered in a case registered under the NDPS Act.