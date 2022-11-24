Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor choose a unique name for daughter; here's what it means

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor reveal the name of their daughter and it’s as unique as one would imagine. Sharing a picture of their infant, holding her in their arms, Alia shared that her daughter’s name was selected by her mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor.

They have named her Raha. In the caption, Alia explained that the name has different meanings in different languages. She wrote, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings...Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun.”