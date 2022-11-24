Russian parliament passes law banning 'LGBT propaganda' among adults

The Russian parliament has passed legislation regarding increased punishments for “LGBT propaganda” among all adults. According to AFP, the bill means that the “propaganda” will be completely banned and the people found guilty of breaching the rules will be fined up to $6,554.

When it comes to companies or organisations accused of “propagandising nontraditional sexual relations”, the fine will grow up to $83,131. These terms are applicable only to Russian citizens and a foreigner found in breach of the rules can also face a prison sentence of 15 days and deportation.

The legislation is an addition to the existing 2013 Russian law that banned “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” among minors. Under the new rules, it bans any attempt by adults to promote or encourage the “propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations” in society.

The law was infamous for how the government misused it due to the vague language of the provisions. In many cases, the government interpreted various messages as propaganda and that was used as an effective tool to identify and arrest various LGBTQ+ activists all around the country.

The bill will be made official in the next few days after it is signed by President Vladimir Putin.