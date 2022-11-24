Here's why Lionel Messi can still guide Argentina to win Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022: Yes, everyone knows. Argentina will be looking back at the World Cup's history books. Courtesy to its humiliating loss to Saudi Arabia on the tournament's opening match. Due to the loss Argentina are now in a tough spot and must likely win their final two games to ensure their advancement to the knockout round. But the the most crucial question that looms is whether Lionel Messi and Co. can still win the World Cup with one of the tournament favourites after the embarrassment.

Does Messi still have a chance at FIFA World Cup 2022?

Despite losing the first game, Lionel Messi have something to look upon in order to get the right inspiration to win the World Cup even after losing the opening match. Why? Despite Spain loss against Switzerland at the 2010 World Cup during the opening match, Messi's clubmates Pedro, Sergio Busquets, Andreas Iniesta, Xavi, David Villa, and current clubmate Sergio Ramos went on to seize the tournament and won the FIFA World Cup in that year.

Spain's comeback at FIFA World Cup 2010

Spain is still the only team to have won the FIFA World Cup after suffering a shocking opening loss. However, Spain responded in the second half of their 1-0 loss to Switzerland on June 16 at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban. Stunning Spain then defeated Chile and Honduras to win the group. It just did not stop their. Spain went on to defeat Portugal, Paraguay, Germany, and the Netherlands.

A lookback at Argentina's flop start in FIFA World Cup 2018

Argentina has advanced to the World Cup knockout round in 2018 despite having a worse start to a tournament. They had just one point going into the last match in the group stage of the 2018 World Cup. They were four minutes away from being eliminated from the group stage. But soon Argentina footballer Marcos Rojo stunned Nigeria which helped them to advance to the knockout stage.