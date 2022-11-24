FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Portugal vs Ghana?

Ever since the Qatar World Cup kicked off on Sunday (November 20), football fans across the globe have been eagerly waiting to see Cristiano Ronaldo on the field. On Thursday evening (November 24), Ronaldo will be in action as Portugal will open their campaign in the 32-nation tournament in the Middle East. Portugal will play Ghana in a Group H encounter. Anything less than a win won't be impressive for the Portuguese line-up as they are placed in a tricky group which also comprises Uruguay and South Korea.

Portugal are coming into the mega event on the back of a disappointing run in Euro 2020, where they bowed out in the Round of 16 with a defeat at the hands of Belgium, and ended their campaign in the UEFA Nations League after a 1-0 loss versus Spain. In the Nations League, they managed three wins, a draw and two defeats. Against their opposition in their Qatar 2022 opener, Portugal have faced them only once before and lost 1-2. The incident took place in the 2014 FIFA WC, hence, Ronaldo & Co. won't be taking Ghana lightly by any means. In addition, the Portugal captain will join arch-rival Lionel Messi in an elite list when he steps on to the field; becoming one of the very few players to have appeared in five separate World Cups. Thus, Portugal will like to start off with a bang in Ronaldo's special encounter. Two heavyweights such as Argentina and Germany have already lost their opening ties, hence, the former Euro champions will be on their toes for a fitting start.

Here's everything to know about the Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 clash:

When is the Portugal vs Ghana match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Portugal vs Ghana FIFA World Cup 2022 fixture, from Group H, will be held at the Stadium 974, Doha.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The proceedings will kickoff at 21:30 PM IST on Thursday evening (November 24).

