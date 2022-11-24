Check out SRK & Deepika's 'Om Shanti Om' cake displayed at world's largest cake competition

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone are an iconic on-screen couple. Padukone made her film debut along with SRK in Farah Khan's superhit film 'Om Shanti Om' in 2007. Even after 15 years, the revenge drama remains one of SRK and Deepika's most beloved films. Recently, the film and its lead star cast received a heartwarming tribute in the form of a cake — yes, you read that right — a cake!



The sweet tribute comes from the world's largest international cake competition in Birmingham. While the tent was packed with some outstanding cakes, but the one that caught the attention of the desi netizens was SRK and Deepika's 'Om Shanti Om' cake.



The cake was made by Tina Scott Parashar, who completed it in a month. In the lengthy post on her Instagram account, Tina shared more details about the special cake and how everything is completely handmade, including the feather on Deepika's head.

Sharing the picture with cake, Tina wrote, "These are a part of my larger-than-life size cakes displayed at Cake International, Birmingham, UK, this year." I made a cake after three whole years, and this one was a daunting project! It was a huge honor to be invited a second time by Cake International (the world’s largest cake competition and show) to make a display for their entrance! (If you remember my life-size cake from 3 years ago, with the lady in a red saree doing Namaste, that was part of my first entrance feature.)



She wrote further, "This year I chose to do Bollywood!" I hope you like it. My take on the Om Shanti Om movie poster I stayed in Birmingham, UK, for a month to complete this project and to plan the entire entrance display for CI. Everything is completely handmade (including the feather in her hair).



Fans of SRK and Deepika have shared few pictures and video of a cake.

#Pathaan stars - #ShahRukhKhan and #DeepikaPadukone’s cake of #OmShantiOm is the main display at Cake International Birmingham- The world’s largest cake competition. The cake is made by Tina Scott Parashar who completed making this special cake in a month. #CantWaitForPathaan pic.twitter.com/vaZcnSidVF — Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) November 24, 2022 ×