FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil vs Serbia H2H preview, prediction and lineup inside 

European powerhouse Serbia, who has paired with the Seleços again after facing them in the group stages of the 2018 competition, will stand in Brazil's way. Both teams are preparing for the championship game in the gulf nation, so the curtain-raiser in Lusail should be a blast to watch.

Had some cracking matchups yesterday 🔥 We can only wonder what today’s will be like 🙌#FIFAWorldCup | #Qatar2022 — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 24, 2022 ×

Brazil vs Serbia Head to Head

Brazil and Serbia have only met twice since their respective nations' creation. One of those encounters was during the 2018 World Cup group stage, where Brazil easily defeated the opposition to win by a score of 2-0. Brazil won the group and advanced as the top team with goals from Thiago Silva and Paulinho.

The other encounter between the teams occurred in a cordial one week prior to the commencement of the 2014 FIFA World Cup, and Brazil won that game thanks to a single goal from Fred in the second half. The most recent match could be Europe's first chance to defeat Brazil, while the defending champions will try to get off to a strong start.

Brazil vs Serbia Group Details

After the first match of the group stage, Brazil will have another 2018 World Cup group stage replay as they face Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Doha. Despite the fact that the match's outcome will have a significant impact on the group winner's standing, the contest will still take place on Monday, November 28. At the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah, Serbia and Cameroon will square off on the same day.

The five-time champions will face Cameroon in the final group stage match on Friday, December 2 at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in Lusail, on the final matchday. Serbia will meet Switzerland in an all-European match at Stadium 964 in Doha at a simultaneous kickoff to end the group round.

Brazil World Cup Record

É hoje! 🇧🇷🙏



Depois de muita espera, chegou o grande dia!



Às 16h (de Brasília), a Seleção Brasileira estreia na Copa do Mundo FIFA Qatar 2022.



Contamos com o seu apoio. Veste a Amarelinha e bora torcer por mais uma ⭐️! #VemJogarJunto com a Canarinho!

Vamos, Brasil! 💪🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/F11v3jktlw — CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) November 24, 2022 ×

Appearances: 22 times, first was in 1930

Best Results: Champions in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994, 2002

Serbia World Cup Record

Appearances: 12 times, first was in 1930

Best Results: Fourth place in 1930, 1962

Brazil vs Serbia Predicted Lineup

Brazil: Alison; Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo; Fabinho, Paqueta, Neymar; Raphinha, Richarlison, Vinicius Jr

Serbia: V. Milinkovic-Savic; Veljkovic, S. Mitrovic, Masovic; Lazovic, Lukic, Ilic, Kostic; Tadic; Vlahovic, A. Mitrovic

Brazil vs Serbia Date, kick-off time, and venue

The FIFA World Cup 2022 Matchday 1 encounter on Thursday, 25 November will kick-off at 12:30 AM IST, 10:00 PM Local Time 24 November