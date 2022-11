IRCTC cancelled 135 trains: CHECK if your train has name on the list

On 24 November, approximately 135 trains were cancelled by the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) for a variety of causes, including adverse weather conditions and train derailments.Due to operational and maintenance work that must be done on railway rails today, 24 November, 137 trains have been totally cancelled, and 50 more have been partially cancelled. Numerous other trains have been rerouted and postponed by IRCTC for today and tomorrow.

Following the cancellation of 135 trains by IRCTC on November 23, there is a high possibility that Indian Railways may do the same on 25 November due to similar reasons. Hence, travellers are advised to check the status of their trains before departing on their respective rail journeys.

Passengers travelling from Lucknow, New Delhi, Rohtak, Guwahati, Coimbatore, Kollam, Hubli, Vadodara, Ahmedabad, Howrah, Visakhapatnam, Pathankot, Asansol, Secunderabad, and Kollam may be affected

by the cancellation and other schedule adjustments.

The IRCTC website will promptly cancel all rail passengers' reservations, and a refund will be initiated in the users' accounts soon. Every day, Indian Railways frequently cancels train service owing to a variety of factors, including maintenance of trains, natural calamities, and even train derailments.

Follow these steps to check whether your train is cancelled or not:

Step 1: Visit the Indian Railways website at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in

Step 2: Enter the details of your train, such as the train number or name

Step 3: Enter more specific details of the train such as the journey station

Step 4: Enter the journey date also from the given date options

Here is the full list of cancelled trains by Indian Railways