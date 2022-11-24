Ready to revive oil exports to India, says Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Bagheri Kani

Iran Deputy Foreign Minister Bagheri Kani has said that his country is willing to export oil to India and sees "no impediment" in that. The minister is in Delhi for two days and held talks with External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar on Wednesday. Speaking to WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, Kani said, "We are ready to revive the same transactions that we have regarding the supply of energy sources, contribute to the energy security of India, to have an effective role in it."

He emphasised the usage of national currencies, the Rupee-Rial, for trade between the two countries. He also spoke on the protests in his country pointing to Iran being a "free society" that is suffering because of western sanctions. He said, "Today, the Iranian economy, and infrastructure are impacted. These sanctions are illegal."

He spoke on the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, and the Turkish strikes in Northern Syria among other issues.

WION: There are protests in Iran, if you can talk about that, how has the situation been

Bagheri Kani: The developments you are mentioning are a natural phenomenon in the countries that are governed by the principles of democracy. Based on our religious beliefs and the principles of our constitution, it is the right of the people to criticise, raise objections and religious mandates to object. People should not be indifferent towards the developments in the society. So, I would stress that criticism is a natural phenomenon in a vibrant society like Iran. I would like to stress that women play a very pivotal and critical role in Iranian society. They have played an important role in different spheres of Iran's society, from scientific, social, economic, and political domains. We need to pay attention to different and special attention to what some western regimes are imposing in relation to developments in Iran. They consider themselves the defenders of human rights but during the past year they have been engaged in the biggest violation of human rights against the people of Iran, they have followed the policy of maximum pressure that was initiated by a madman, Trump. The European regimes have been implementers of those policies, following the massive sanctions against the Iranian people. They have created a lot of damage. Today the Iranian economy and infrastructure are impacted. These sanctions are illegal. Because of these sanctions we have seen that many people in Iran who are suffering from hemophilia, thalassemia, the children, innocent children have not been able to access the necessary pharmaceuticals and many of them have fallen prey to these sanctions. These sanctions are denying the basic human rights of the Iranian people which should be noted. So, you heard the name of Mahsa Amini and reflected in your reports but there are others who have fallen prey because necessary pharmaceuticals were denied to them, they were suffering from thalassemia, and they died. Many Iranian children have fallen prey to the consequences of sanctions followed by western regimes. The main reason the names are not heard in your media is that western media are intermediaries between us and independent nations and countries like India. So independent media, like media in India, should get news directly so that they can access real developments, and real stories of our country.

WION: We have seen people being killed, your soccer team did not sing the Iran national anthem, what would you say to that?

Bagheri Kani: The national anthem, which is customary, sometimes the soccer team members whisper, I don't think that is a sign of showing anything. This is customary, some whisper, and some don't whisper. This is one of the deceptions on part of western media, they are having own view of things.

WION: Protesters, women protesters don't want to wear the headscarf, what would you say about that, and does it go against your culture?

Bagheri Kani: Iran is a free society and people enjoy the freedom of expression. The viewpoints, women, men, and different age groups within the framework of Iranian laws, and constitution, are free to express views and perspectives based on rules and regulations.

WION: How do you see India's stance on the issue?

Bagheri Kani: The Indian government has its own independent perspective regarding the developments in Iran and other countries. That is natural for the India to adopt a position that is not in line with the interest of western regimes. In other areas, we have seen India adopting independent perspectives that are in line with the interest of the nation. For example, look at the position adopted by India in relation to sanctions on Russia that is not following the step of the western regime and that is emanating from a position that is rooted in the interest of the Indian nation and serving the interest of Indian nation, that is showing the smartness on the part of your government.

WION: How do you see India-Iran relations and any plans to resume oil trade, oil from Iran to India

Bagheri Kani: In regards to Iran, we see no impediment regarding exporting Iranian energy sources to India and we are ready to revive the same transactions that we have regard to the supply of energy sources, contributing to the energy security of India, to have an effective role in it.

WION: Are you looking at trading in local currencies, Rupee-Rial

Bagheri Kani: See, one of the important infrastructures that need to be strengthened in line with multilateralism in the world is to strengthen the financial and banking mechanism that is not based on the western banking mechanism. Transactions like in rupee, the rial. We are supporting the activation of financial and banking mechanisms, naturally to revive this mechanism, one that paves the way is the supply of energy sources from Iran to India.

WION: Any update on the JCPOA? You held talks with EAM on that. Has Iran increased its enrichment of uranium and use of advanced centrifuges at two nuclear sites?

Bagheri Kani: You pointed to talks with EAM Jaishankar on that, in that conversation we reviewed the latest development in our nuclear negotiations between Iran and other parties but regarding the enrichment activities that we are doing are in line with Iranian rights, also in line with international principles enshrined in NPT, based on the IAEA charter, and also safeguards agreements as regards to agreements and pacts. Regarding Iran's nuclear activities, we are following activities based on national interest, and the framework of international documents raised. All our activities are following international regulations and laws and are in line with the rights of the Iranian nation.

WION: Your stand on the Russia-Ukraine conflict and how you see India's stance. Will it change global geopolitics?

Bagheri Kani: Iran has declared that it is against the war, and it is not throwing its weight behind any party. We are supporting political solution that is based on reasonable initiatives. What I would like to stress, the war in Ukraine is a conspiracy done by the US to undermine Russia and by extension Europe. You must pay attention to the policy and attitude of Trump in relation to Europe. Trump endeavored to undermine Europe. Trump's way was a hard attitude, but Biden is soft, but they are following the same objective. So I would like to stress how independent powers like India and Iran should follow, their frameworks are the same, especially under SCO to strengthen the international system that is based on justice, also in the interest of independent powers and against unilateralism. Not allow unilateralism to be strengthened because of the consequences of the conflict that is being waged in that part of the world. But I believe the final consequence of the war is the weakening of the US itself. Independent countries are the final winners of this conflict. So continued interaction between independent powers like Iran and India is necessary and a must.

WION: There have been strikes by Turkey in Northern Syria, your reactions to it..

Bagheri Kani: We have serious and effective cooperation and interaction with the legitimate government in Syria in the same way India has the same type of interaction with the legitimate government of Syria.

Sidhant Sibal: But how do you see the Turkish strikes