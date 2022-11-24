Fans upset with 'Kantara' makers as film premieres on OTT; read deets inside
Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' is a new gem from the Kannada film industry. The film, which was released in September, has garnered huge acclaim from the industry and its audience as well.
After the mega-success in the Kannada language, makers have finally released the film for the mass audience with its pan-India release today.
Talking about the film's box office run, the film has managed to collect over Rs 70 crore and is now inching closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore club.
Story highlights
Acquired by Amazon Prime Video, 'Kantara' was possibly one of the most-awaited films on OTT.
Acquired by Amazon Prime Video, 'Kantara' was possibly one of the most-awaited films on OTT.
‘Kantara’ might now be finally streaming on OTT but fans are disappointed with the makers. The highest-grossing film of the year in India, ‘Kantara’, misses out on something very important as it makes its way to a streamer.
Acquired by Amazon Prime Video, it was possibly one of the most-awaited films but ever since fans watched the film and found out that the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ is missing from the climax, they raised their objection.
On OTT, ‘Varaha Roopam’ has been replaced with another song.
Calling the impact of the film “diluted”, many have taken to social media platforms to voice their disappointment.
Meanwhile, this change has happened as music band Thaikkudam Bridge complained against the use of the song as they claim that the orchestral arrangement of the song ‘Varaha Roopam’ in the Kannada film has been plagiarised from the song ‘Navarasam’. Thus, violating the copyright rules. Although the ‘Kantara’ director has denied these claims, he has mentioned that the song only draws inspiration from ‘Navarasam’.
Ruling on the matter, Kozhikode principal district sessions court ordered that the song ‘Varaha roopam…’ in the movie ‘Kantara’ could not be used without obtaining the consent of the complainant. The court banned the director of Kantara, producer, music director, and online platforms from using the song.