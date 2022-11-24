Fans upset with 'Kantara' makers as film premieres on OTT; read deets inside

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' is a new gem from the Kannada film industry. The film, which was released in September, has garnered huge acclaim from the industry and its audience as well.

After the mega-success in the Kannada language, makers have finally released the film for the mass audience with its pan-India release today.

Talking about the film's box office run, the film has managed to collect over Rs 70 crore and is now inching closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore club.