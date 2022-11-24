Did you know? Joe Jonas had auditioned for the lead role in 'The Amazing Spider-Man'

Can you imagine Joe Jonas as Spider-Man? The singer-songwriter recently revealed that he had auditioned for the lead role in 2012's Marc Webb directorial 'The Amazing Spider-Man' which eventually starred Andrew Garfield.



Joe appeared recently on the 'Just for Variety' podcast, where he was asked about a role that he felt bad for not getting. The singer said, "I can name probably a couple. In the moment, you're destroyed or you're defeated. But you realize this person was brilliant. I remember years ago I was up for Spider-Man and I was so, so excited and it was the year Andrew Garfield got it."



"Obviously, he was the right one. But I remember that was a big thing at the time, going back for callbacks and the director used to be a music video director. So I was like, "I got an in here." But you know what? I love the process of auditioning and putting yourself out there and having to prove yourself," Joe added.



On being asked whether he ever wore the Spider-Man costume during the audition process, Joe replied, "No, but I'm sure I had one that I would try on occasionally back in the day."



Interestingly, back in 2010, when Joe had been questioned if he'd be interested in playing Spider-Man, as casting was underway at the time, he had mostly dodged the question.



As for Garfield, who did get the role in 'The Amazing Spider-Man', also starred in its sequel. He then reprised his role in 2021's 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', which starred Tom Holland, alongside the first 'Spider-Man' star Tobey Maguire.