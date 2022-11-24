'Luther' movie first look: Idris Elba returns as titular detective. See pics

The first look of Idris Elba in the upcoming film spinoff of the popular BBC psychological crime thriller series 'Luther' is out. Also titled 'Luther', the film is written by series creator Neil Cross and serves as the continuation of the story of Elba's Detective Chief Inspector or DCI John Luther. Our hero is a smart, intelligent, and talented detective, but allows his darker tendencies to take over himself every now and then. His propensity towards violence and single-mindedness is due to the horrible crimes he has to solve in his job. While his obsession makes him a great detective, it also takes a toll on his mental health.

You can see the first-look images above. The photos are courtesy of Empire magazine. One image shows Luther at a desolate, snowy location, perhaps pursuing someone, and the other image shows the DCI in a subway tunnel (maybe the London tube). We know that the movie will take Luther away from London.

Elba told Empire, "It’s really dangerous when expanding from television to film to throw a lot of money at it, and for that moment to change the characteristics of the show. I wanted to make sure that even though we had a bigger budget, [we didn’t] distort the parameters of Luther-land too much. We do amplify the action and do amplify the stakes. But [series 3’s] man-under-the-bed moment? That don’t cost you much money. Those moments are still intact."

The film also stars Cynthia Erivo, Andy Serkis, Dermot Crowley, and Jess Liaudin. It was shot in London and Brussels, Belgium.

The original series has been praised and awarded in various categories. Elba and co-star Ruth Wilson's performances have often been the reason the show, even in its slacker moments, has managed to keep millions in the UK and beyond hooked.