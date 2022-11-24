Take this SMILE Challenge: Most FUNNY Thanksgiving 2022 wishes, greetings with gratitude messages

In the United States and Canada, Thanksgiving Day is a recognised as a national holiday every year. Thanksgiving will be observed this year, in 2022, on Thursday, November 24. Thanksgiving, which is observed on the fourth Thursday in November, is a time to give thanks for the harvest and other blessings received over the previous year.

It is holiday time !! Friends and family this Thanksgiving will get together and will cook the best Turkey they can to dive in for the dinner. Other delicacies like salads, gravies, cranberry is sure to follow suit.

"If you stand in the meat section at the grocery store long enough, you start to get mad at turkeys. There’s turkey ham, turkey bologna, turkey pastrami. Someone needs to tell the turkey, ‘Man, just be yourself.'" -- American Comedian Mitch Hedberg

"For those of you who cannot be with family this Thanksgiving, please resist the urge to brag." -- American Writer Andy Borowitz

"The Thankstini: A fun and delicious new novelty drink I invented. Cranberry juice, potato vodka, and a bouillon cube. Tastes just like a turkey dinner." -- Barney Stinson, the 'How I Met Your Mother' character played by Neil Patrick Harris

"An optimist is a person who starts a new diet on Thanksgiving Day." -- American columnist Irv Kupcinet

"I can't cook a Thanksgiving dinner. All I can make is cold cereal and maybe toast." -- Charlie Brown, lead character of the comic strip Peanuts

“I like football. I find it's an exciting strategic game. It's a great way to avoid conversation with your family at Thanksgiving.” -- Craig Ferguson, Scottish American comedian

“Vegetables are a must on a diet. I suggest carrot cake, zucchini bread, and pumpkin pie.” -- American actor, Jim Davis

Thanksgiving greetings! On this great day, I'm thinking of you and wishing you a Thanksgiving as beautiful as you are.

Our friendship is at the top of the list of all I have to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. Thanksgiving greetings!

I wish you a happy Thanksgiving filled with all of your favourite foods and loved ones.

I hope you have a happy, peaceful Thanksgiving. Just count your blessings today instead of calories. A very Happy Thanksgiving to you!

On this Thanksgiving Day, may God bless you with hope, joy, peace, good health, favour, and love! Your relationship is a huge gift to me.

Dear friend I wish you a happy Thanksgiving! May all of your efforts add colour to your life and lead you to the pinnacle of achievement.

November is a month for giving thanks, remembering, and embracing those who make our lives better. I have a lot to be grateful for, but you are the thing I am most grateful for!

Enjoy your Thanksgiving! I hope you and your family have a wonderful meal and each other's company.

Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and contemplation. Your friendship is incredibly important. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone.

Happy Thanksgiving, my friend, and may your memories be as delicious as pumpkin pie.

I'm sending you warm Thanksgiving greetings! Good health while you work hard, good food that fills your table, and good times with family and friends. I wish you all the best pleasures in life. Thanksgiving greetings!