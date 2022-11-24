FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast TV and OTT-Live Streaming: When and where to watch Uruguay vs South Korea?

After Switzerland vs Cameroon, Uruguay will lock horns with South Korea in the second game on Thursday (November 24) in the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition in Qatar. Uruguay, who lost the quarter-finals to eventual champions France in 2018 World Cup, will start as favourites versus the South Koreans and are expected to return with a win in Group H, which also consists of Portugal and Ghana. A win will keep them in good stead before their marquee face-off versus Cristiano Ronaldo-led Portugal.

Uruguay will rely on Luis Suarez who remains a vital cog in their squad whereas the likes of Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani have been among the goals this year. On the other hand, the Paulo Bento’s side haven't been in the best of form of late and injury concerns for their star player Son Heung­-min has raised concerns for the team management. Ahead of the clash, South Korea coach Bento confirmed his participation for their tournament opener. “Son can play and will be able to play," Bento said on Wednesday (November 23) in the eve of the game.

Here's everything to know about the Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 clash:

When is the Uruguay vs South Korea match of the FIFA World Cup 2022?

The Uruguay vs South Korea FIFA World Cup 2022 face-off, from Group H, will be held at the Education City Stadium.

What time will the match be telecast in India?

The clash will start at 18:30 PM IST on Thursday (November 24).

Where can we watch the match live: Broadcast TV and OTT Channel in India?