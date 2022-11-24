LIVE TV

'Prince Andrew: The Musical' TV special casts Harry Enfield among others

New DelhiEdited By: Zeba KhanUpdated: Nov 24, 2022, 02:59 PM IST

Prince Andrew's official tribute for the Queen

Story highlights

Titled ‘Prince Andrew: The Musical’, it will focus “on the key events, relationships and controversies of Andrew’s life, including a reimagining of the former-HRH’s bombshell interview with Emily Maitlis.”

Prince Andrew is set to get a new satirical special featured on him. A musical TV special has been planned on the British royal with cast being announced including Britain's one of the best-known impressionists, Harry Enfield. 

Titled ‘Prince Andrew: The Musical’, it will focus “on the key events, relationships and controversies of Andrew’s life, including a reimagining of the former-HRH’s bombshell interview with Emily Maitlis.”

The musical is written by Kieran Hodgson, who will also play Andrew. Harry Enfield will play the former Prime Minister Tony Blair while Emily Maitlis will be played by ‘Starstruck’s’ Emma Sidi.

Munya Chawawa joins as Prince Charles, Jenny Bede as Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Joe Wilkinson as a newspaper vendor and Baga Chipz as Margaret Thatcher.

As for Prince Andrew in real life, his 2019 interview with then ‘Newsnight’ anchor Maitlis was widely mocked and condemned and became the reason for his banishment from public life.

The special will have seven original musical numbers. 

