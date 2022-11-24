Uruguay vs South Korea clash at FIFA World Cup 2022, Here's match prediction, preview and lineup 

Uruguay and South Korea, both the groups of the Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022 have seen consistent competition. The current Uruguayan squad of athletes is quite promising. Despite having won the competition twice, Uruguay hasn't gone all the way since their title-winning run at the 1950 World Cup in Brazil. As Uruguay and South Korea are set to lock horns it will be interesting to watch who will seize the game and pull off a stunning win at the big tournament.

Uruguay form at Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022

Since Diego Alonso replaced Oscar Tabarez as coach of the Uruguayan team La Celeste at the end of the last year, they have been in superb form. Despite the success they are getting on the field, Uruguay's preparation has been in turmoil since Tabarez was fired as manager after being in the position for 15 years. Although Alonso has radically changed a team that was on the brink of collapse after some appalling performances in South American qualification, he still isn't sure of his best starting eleven. However all these details will not matter as long as they continue to play the game well both offensively and defensively, as they have only conceded twice in his nine games in charge.

South Korea form at Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022

South Korea, meanwhile, come into the tournament with an under-fire manager and a squad which has underwhelmed in the build up to Qatar. In addition, the team experienced the worst-case scenario on the eve of the competition when Son Heung-min suffered an injury in the Champions League and needed surgery to repair a fractured eye socket. However, the footballer has vowed to go to all lengths to play. It is because without him South Korea won't be as strong mentally or tactically. Given his disruptive tournament preparation, there is also a chance that he won't be at full strength if manager Paulo Bento decides to risk him right away. More pressure will be placed on their strong defence as a result of the uncertainty surrounding their attacking star, but they have already shown they can do it by allowing just three goals in their ten AFC final stage qualifiers.

Uruguay vs South Korea Head to Head at Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022

In all competitions, Uruguay and South Korea have faced each other off for a total of eight times. They initially met in the Nehru Cup in 1982, and since then they have met one another for seven times. In these matchups, Uruguay has been the superior team and currently holds a 6-1 victory advantage, with one game ending in a tie. Additionally, two of these encounters happened during the FIFA World Cup. Uruguay prevailed 1-0 in their 1990 World Cup group-stage encounter. In 2010, they faced again in the round of 16, and Uruguay once more prevailed. La Celeste won that game 2-1 thanks to a brace from Luis Suarez.

Uruguay predicted lineup:

Rochet; Varela, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Bentancur, Vecino, Valverde; De Arrascaeta, L Suarez, Nunez

South Korea predicted lineup:

Seung-gyu; Moon-hwan, Young-gwon, Min-jae, Jin-su; Woo-Young, Hwang In-beom, Jae-sung; Hee-chan, Heung-min, Ui-jo



Uruguay vs South Korea Kick off date, time and venue