US News ranked best colleges around the world, but are these rankings flawed?

The colleges are ranked in various categories like economic, political, social, and quality of life. The media company selected three top colleges from each of the five countries- Sweden, the United States, Canada, Germany, and Switzerland.

This list of college rankings is considered highly important among parents and prospective students who are deciding where to apply. But there are also views from people and major colleges that such rankings penalise schools that value public interest law or accept scholarship recipients. Many top colleges like Harvard, Yale, Georgetown, Duke and the University of Michigan have withdrawn from the list.

Top three colleges from Sweden

In US News's report of best countries in the world, Sweden ranks No.1 for both quality of life and social purpose and ranks No.9 for entrepreneurship. Sweden is seen as a country of innovation with enterprising citizens.

These qualities can be best seen in its top three colleges- Karolinska Institutet, Lund University, and Stockholm University. Karolinska Institutet offers degrees solely in medical and health sciences, while

Lund University and Stockholm University offer degrees in all traditional and modern courses.

Top three colleges from the United States

According to US News rankings, the US is considered the top country for international students to pursue their higher studies.

It has ranked No.1 in agility, No.2 in entrepreneurship, and No.3 in cultural influence in the US News's reports on countries. The top three colleges in the US are- Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Stanford University.

Top three colleges from Canada

Canada ranks third in both quality of life and agility, and scores highly on social purpose, friendliness, and safety, according to a report by US News and Media Report.

Its top three schools are the University of Toronto, the University of British Columbia, and McGill University. The current Canadian president, Justin Trudeau is an alumnus of the University of British Columbia and the University of Toronto discovered insulin in the early 1920s to help regulate blood sugar levels.

Top three colleges from Germany

Germany stands at rank second in the overall country rankings of the US News and World Report. It ranks in the top five for power, agility, and entrepreneurship, with a rank of No.2 in economic stability and progressiveness.

The top three colleges in Germany are all public universities that do not charge any tuition fees- the University of Munich, Ruprecht Karls University Heidelberg, and the Humboldt University of Berlin. The Humboldt University of Berlin once even had renowned physicist Albert Einstein as its faculty.

Top three colleges from Switzerland

Switzerland claimed the top spot in the 2022 US News list of best countries. The country is known for its history of neutrality and ranks No.4 in quality of life and No.1 in starting a business.

Its top three colleges also showcase these qualities- ETH Zurich, the University of Zurich, and Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne. The University of Zurich boasts of having twelve Nobel Prize winners as their students.

But are these rankings flawed?

Although these rankings are the most influential in the United States, they have been widely denounced by many education experts. They say that they rely on self-reported and sometimes even fraudulent data. Educational experts also argue that these rankings encourage gamesmanship by institutions and they will then provide false precision and data to improve their rankings.

