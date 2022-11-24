David Beckham up for talks with potential bidders as Man United owners planning to sell club - Report

On Wednesday (November 23), Manchester United's American owners, the Glazers family, confirmed that they are aiming to explore the possible sale of the Old Trafford club; putting an end to their 17-year-long reign in the process. Now, some reports have suggested that David Beckham -- former England captain and Man United midfielder -- is open for holding talks with potential bidders with his former club up for grabs.

As per the Financial Times, the 47-year-old Beckham is up for entering discussions with those who are serious about a possible takeover. In return, he will offer financial and public support. In addition, it states that as Beckham would not be able to afford to buy the club himself, he is willing to become a part of an “investment consortium”. Beckham - co-owner of MLS club Inter Miami CF - has been approached by several interested parties in the past as well, however, nothing materialised out of those discussions. It is to be noted that the Glazers family reportedly wish to hold out for around a whopping £5billion, after their £790million purchase back in 2005.

Avram Glazer and Joel Glazer, executive co-chairmen and directors of the United, said in a statement, "As we seek to continue building on the club’s history of success, the board has authorized a thorough evaluation of strategic alternatives. It added, "We will evaluate all options to ensure that we best serve our fans and that Manchester United maximizes the significant growth opportunities available to the club today and in the future."

The Man United owners have been facing the heat ever since the club has been going through a barren run. They have gone five years without clinging a trophy with their last silverware coming in 2017 when they won the Europa League and League Cup. Last year, they finished sixth in EPL 2021/22 and failed to qualify for the Champions League. In the ongoing EPL season, the Erik Ten Hag-led United are currently at the fifth position. However, much has been said and written about the functioning of the club ever since the Dutchman took over.