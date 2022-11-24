BTS star to begin S. Korea military service next month: Report

BTS member Jin will turn 30 this year in December and he will be the first one to enrol in the army. The rest of the boys will join the military when they are asked.

''Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans. Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment." The statement reads,

Apart from him, Suga is also 28 years old, while J-Hope is 27. RM is 27 years old whereas V and Jimin are 26 years old. Jungkook is only 24.