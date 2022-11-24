Global layoffs LIVE updates:Google to sack 10,000 employees
Tech companies in layoff spree
Story highlights
Some of the biggest tech companies in the world are culling its massive workforce. Just a few months ago, these firms were known for their high salaries, unmatchable perks and enviable worker benefits, had to let go of employees as a cost-cutting measure. Some of the big companies like Meta, Google and Twitter have collectively let go of thousands of employees. Now, joining this list is Amazon and HP who are about to sack thousands of employees, with Apple, one of the most valuable companies in the world, announcing a hiring freeze.
Multiple reasons are being attributed to the current layoff spree. While the layoffs have been happening due to weakening earnings of the tech companies, the impending economic forecast of recession has further tightened the pursestrings of the firms, forcing them to lay off their workforce to save salary costs.
India's labour ministry has summoned Amazon's India head to appear before the deputy chief labour commissioner in Bengaluru on Wednesday in connection with the alleged forced terminations by the company.
"You (Amazon) are therefore requested to attend this office with all relevant records in the matter either personally or through an authoriSed representative on the aforesaid date and time without fail," the Ministry's notice issued on Tuesday read.
According to media reports, Google is going to let go 10,000 employees.
The move is in response to pressure from an activist hedge fund, unfavourable market circumstances and the need to reduce expenses.
Joining the ongoing tech layoff season, HP Inc said it will lay off nearly 4,000-6,000 employees.
In the earnings report for its fourth quarter of 2022, the company said it expects to reduce gross global headcount by approximately 4,000-6,000 employees, which is between 7-11 per cent of its workforce.
"These actions are expected to be completed by the end of fiscal 2025," HP said in a statement late on Tuesday.
Apple Inc.,has reportedly stopped hiring for a large number of positions outside of research and development.
In Octrober, Microsoft Corp. laid off workers but didn’t specify how many. The cuts came after the company went through its slowest earnings growth in two years in the three months through June, hurt by declines in its cloud business, weaker videogame sales and the effects of a strong dollar.
Wall Street Journal reported that Disney has internally told managers that layoffs are likely to happen soon. it will also take some austerity measures, including ban on work travel.
The company also reportedly plans to freeze hiring for most departments and it will remain open for only a few critical positions.
It comes just days after Walt Disney announced poor quarterly earnings and a quarterly loss of $1.5 billion at its streaming business.
Twitter Inc. laid off about 3,750 people earlier this month after Elon Musk‘s $44 billion takeover of the company. Musk said that he had to make staff reductions because the company is losing $4 million a day.
But more Twitter employees left last week after Musk gave them an ultimatum: “work long hours at high intensity" and be “extremely hardcore," or leave the company and take three months of severance.
On November 9, Facebook’s parent company Meta announced plans to lay off 11,000 of its employees, 13 per cent of its global workforce. In a blog post, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote, “Today I’m sharing some of the most difficult changes we’ve made in Meta history. I’ve decided to reduce the size of our team by about 13 per cent and let more than 11,000 of our talented employees go.”
According to a recent report by the New York Times, Amazon is planning to lay off approximately 10,000 people by this week, the biggest layoff in the history of the company.