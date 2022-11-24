Sarah Palin defeated by Mary Peltola, the first Native Alaskan in US House of Representatives

Former Republican US vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin failed in her bid to make a political comeback, losing the House of Representatives seat in Alaska to Democrat Mary Peltola, for a second time.

Peltola, who had earlier defeated Palin in a special election in August-- necessitated by the death of sitting Representative Dan Young-- secured her full term in Congress.

She is the first Native Alaskan in the House of Representatives.

The 49-year-old Democrat had defeated Palin, the former governor of the state, and Nick Begich III in the August election too.

Peltola secured 136,893 votes or 54.9 per cent of the votes, while Palin secured 112,255 or 45.1 per cent. Begich on the other hand was ousted in the second round after securing 64,392 votes, the New York Times reported.

Palin had quit politics in 2009 after an unsuccessful vice presidential bid 2009. However, the former mayor of Alaska's Wasilla announced her return in a statement released in August

"Public service is a calling, and I would be honoured to represent the men and women of Alaska in Congress, just as Rep. Young did for 49 years," she had said at the time.

With her victory in August, Peltola was able to serve the remaining term of Young who was the state governor since 1973.

Petola's win this year made her the first Democrat ever to win the position in 50 years and also the first woman and first Native Alaskan ever elected to the position.

(With inputs from agencies)