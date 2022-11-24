Elon Musk's latest poll comes with an offer of 'general amnesty' for suspended accounts

In a much-debated move, Twitter's new owner recently reinstated the account of controversial figure former US president Donald Trump, now Elon Musk is asking his followers if the social media platform should offer a "general amnesty" to other suspended accounts.

The new poll as per AFP "follows the strategy" of a similar poll in which a narrow majority of respondents voted for the reinstatement of Trump's account.

Following his decision to reinstate the former president's account, Musk is now facing criticism. Users and industry insiders claim that the Tesla CEO's personal whims determine which accounts are reinstated and which are not.

The latest poll has already received more than two million votes, of which more than 70 per cent have voted yes to "Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam?".

Should Twitter offer a general amnesty to suspended accounts, provided that they have not broken the law or engaged in egregious spam? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 23, 2022

As per AFP, Musk's handling of hate speech is being closely watched by government officials, so a "blanket decision" on suspended accounts could alarm them.

Whether the bans included by the poll were temporary suspensions or permanent ones remains unclear.

A botched relaunch of the platform following a successful acquisition in October resulted in an explosion of fake, parody accounts, which caused much embarrassment for Musk and Twitter. Now, the future of content moderation on the popular platform has become a pressing worry for advertisers, many of which have recently even abandoned the platform.

