North Korea warns 'US and its South Korean stooges' additional sanctions would invite hostility

North Korea has warned that any additional sanctions will add to its "hostility and anger". This comes as South Korea recently announced that it was considering "independent sanctions" on Pyongyang.

As per a report by the North's official media, KCNA, Kim Yo Jung, the sister of supreme leader Kim Jong Un, made this warning and referred to South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol and "other idiots" as "faithful dogs" of the United States.

"If they think that they can escape from the present dangerous situation through 'sanctions,' they must be really idiots as they do not know how to live in peace and comfort," said Kim Yo Jong.

"We warn the impudent and stupid once again that the desperate sanctions and pressure of the US and its South Korean stooges against the DPRK will add fuel to the latter's hostility and anger," she added.

This comes as, amid a greatly heightened number of missile launches by the North, the South Korean foreign ministry on Tuesday said that it was reviewing independent sanctions on Pyongyang. As per a Reuters report, a sanction on the nation's cyber sector is among those being considered.

2022 saw an unprecedented number of ballistic missile tests at the hands of North Korea.

The high number of tests has alarmed the United States which has for months warned that for the first time since 2017 the country could conduct a nuclear bomb test.

Washington has also urged United Nations Security Council to hold Kim Jong Un's nation accountable for its tests. after Russia and China vetoed a May push by the US for UN penalties against the North, Washington has also accused the two nations of "emboldening" Pyongyang.

(With inputs from agencies)

