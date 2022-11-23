India successfully tests intermediate-range ballistic missile Agni-3

India on Wednesday (November 23) successfully carried out the training launch of Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile Agni-3 from Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast, the defence ministry said.

News agencies reported citing sources in the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) that the missile lifted off from launch pad No.4 of the Integrated Test Range located on the island at 9.12am (IST).

In a statement, the Indian defence ministry said: "India carried out a successful training launch of an Intermediate Range Ballistic Missile, Agni-3 from APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha on November 23, 2022."

"The successful test was part of routine user training launches carried out under the aegis of the Strategic Forces Command. The launch was carried out for a predetermined range and validated all operational parameters of the system," the statement added.

Agni missiles are long-range, nuclear weapons capable, surface to surface ballistic missiles, and the first missile of the series, Agni-I was developed and tested in 1989.

The Agni-3 missile was test-fired successfully in 2007 and also in 2008, which was its third consecutive launch. It was inducted into service in 2011.

Reports have mentioned that it has a range of 3,000 to 5,000 kilometres and has the capability of reaching targets deep inside neighbouring countries.

The latest test comes after India successfully test-fired the indigenous new-generation medium-range ballistic missile Agni Prime.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE