Delhi murder case: Shraddha filed police complaint in 2020 claiming Aaftab threatened to chop her

Aaftab Poonawala had threatened to kill her and dismember her body, according to a police complaint made in the western Indian city of Mumbai in 2020 by Shraddha Walkar, who was reportedly murdered by her partner Poonawala in May and had her body dismembered and thrown in several locations in the capital city of Delhi.

According to Maharashtra police officials, Walkar submitted the complaint to the Tullinj Police Station.

The Delhi Police declined to comment on whether the letter was included in the case files as supporting documentation in the investigation into Walkar's murder.

Walkar said in the complaint dated November 23, 2020, that Poonawala had been mistreating her, hitting her, and even trying to strangle her on the day she wrote the letter.

“...He scares and blackmails me that he will kill me, cut me up in pieces and throw me away. It’s been 6 months that he has been hitting me but I did not have the guts to go to the police because he would threaten to kill me,” she wrote.

Also Read: UK Supreme Court blocks Scotland from holding second independence referendum

Poonawala's parents visited them on the weekends, and according to Shraddha, they were aware that he beats Walkar. She did not want to continue living with him, despite the fact that they were planning to get married soon, according to Walkar's letter.

Although Walkar reported Poonawala to the police, she chose not to press the matter by registering an FIR. She told her manager about the physical assault while she was employed at a shop of sporting goods, the report stated.

A relative of one of Shraddha's coworkers claimed to have met BJP member Rahul Roy at the time, and the two had taken Walkar to the Tullinj Police Station to file a report.